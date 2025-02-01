New fire station and emergency operations center opens in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, FL — This morning, the city of Riviera Beach opened a new state of the art fire station and first ever emergency operations center.

Fire Station 87 is a cutting edge fire station designed with the health and wellness of firefighters, including cancer prevention.

The station also honors the history of Riviera Beach fire rescue with memorabilia that honors the men and women who have served the community so proudly.

The fire station and emergency operations center, located on Avenue H, is a $20 million project that is part of the “Reimagine Riviera Beach” campaign, an initiative to transform and modernize the city’s infrastructure and services.

“This addition highlights our relentless dedication to disaster preparedness,” said Fire Chief John Curd. “With this top-tier facility, our highly skilled emergency management team will be equipped to conduct comprehensive assessments and coordinate life-saving operations during emergencies.”