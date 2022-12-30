Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured 70-year-old man in Boynton Beach found

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.

Bishop Bernard Wright was struck by a white, Chevrolet Camaro Monday evening, while crossing Federal Highway in Boynton Beach, moments after finishing a Facebook livestream of a vigil honoring Stanley Davis III, a year after his death.

The driver of the Camaro left the scene, leaving Wright in the road way. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, his family and Boynton Beach police held a press conference to provide an update on his condition and the hit-and-run investigation.

WPTV Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

"As of right now he had an upper left femur that was broken, he had a left ankle that was broken, he had a right leg that was displaced outside of the flesh; it was broken in a different couple places, and he had a right wrist that was broken," Jannerral Wright, the victim's daughter, said.

On Friday, Boynton Beach police confirmed to WPTV that they located the car used in the crash.

"The suspect vehicle involved in the crash has been located and seized by the Boynton Beach Police Department," Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Holly Picciano told WPTV via email.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they attempt to identify the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call Officer Mastro at 561-742-6100.