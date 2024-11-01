Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart back in August 2022 has been sentenced to prison after accepting a plea deal.

Riviera Beach police said Willie Joe Shannon Jr. accepted a plea deal on Oct. 17 and pled guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Investigators said Shannon is responsible for a crash back on Aug. 16, 2022 that killed Troy Lowry on the Blue Heron Bridge. According to detectives, Shannon, 59, was driving a black Mercedes Benz at around 1:30 a.m. when he hit Lowry, who was riding in a golf cart.

Lowry was the owner of Get Wet Watersports in Riviera Beach. He died at the scene.

Police said Shannon ran from the scene and was later identified as a person of interest based on video evidence.

Following a lengthy investigation, U.S. Marshals arrested Shannon on Dec. 18, 2022 at the Inlet Liquors located at 146 E. Blue Heron Blvd.

Shannon's prison sentence is followed by six years of probation, restitution, and additional court-imposed conditions.

