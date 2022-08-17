Police to shut down stretch of Blue Heron Bridge as part of hit-and-run investigation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — New details came out Wednesday about Troy Lowry, the man who lost his life in a hit-and-run golf cart crash early Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach.

Up and down Singer Island, people had something to say about Lowry. They either said he always had a smile on his face, he built his business from scratch, or he was a cool dude.

Yet there are folks like Isaac Garcia who are just finding out Lowry is dead.

"I just heard about it this morning," Garcia said.

Garcia said the news of Lowry dying came as a shock to him, especially, since he just ran into Lowry last week.

"You wouldn't think that a guy that young would be out of nowhere dead in a couple of days. That's crazy to me, to be honest," Garcia said.

Garcia works on the "Miss Blue Heron" charter boat. Since Lowry rented dock space on the south side of the Blue Heron Bridge, they would see each other every now and then.

"Pretty easy-going guy. Every time I saw him coming down to the docks to check on the Jet Skis or the kayaks over there, he just had a smile and would say, 'Hey, what's up guys?'" Garcia said.

Lowry was the owner of Get Wet Watersports. He was killed in a crash involving the golf cart he was driving on the Blue Heron Bridge. The driver ran off and police are still looking for the person.

Ritchie Nagel, who is part owner of the docks and captain of "Miss Blue Heron," said he knew Lowry for nearly a decade and said the news of Lowry dying was a shock to him.

"He was a really nice guy and he was a hard worker," Nagel said. "He built his business from scratch, and he's steadily been building it. He created jobs around here and he was just a nice guy."

The Riviera Beach Police Department will shut down the westbound lane of the Blue Heron Bridge for three hours Thursday to continue their investigation into the crash that killed Lowry.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m.