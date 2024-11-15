'It's a miracle': Riviera Beach teen defies odds after waking up from weeks-long coma

On Aug. 8, Jo’Nae Johnson of Riviera Beach was crossing the street with her bike after work when she was hit by a van.

We followed up with Johnson and her mother La'Nae Herbert, months after the incident.

“I don’t even know how to explain it. I’m just going to say keep your faith because that’s what we did," stated Herbert. "Keep your faith and pray and leave it up to god because that’s what we did.”

Doctors told the family Johnson would not wake up from a medically induced coma.

“I am happy to be here!” shouted Johnson.

Herbert calls it a miracle in motion. Johnson suffered a brain bleed, broken bones and lost a kidney. Fifteen weeks later and she is finally home.

WPTV With the help of therapy, Johnson is learning how to write, move and walk all over again.

“It’s a miracle, that’s all I could think," shared Herbert. "It’s a miracle that we’re watching. Only word that comes to me is miracle.”

Herbert adds it's been a challenging journey, but her daughter is defying the odds. The 15 weeks have been a battle the family will continue to fight.

"Definitely motivated and determined because she’s definitely determined,” stated Herbert.

“I’m strong too," replied Johnson.

"And strong, yes,” assured Herbert.

Le'Nae Herbert Johnson in physical therapy.

With the help of therapy, Johnson is learning how to write, move and walk all over again. Johnson says the work has been frustrating but she's hoping to walk again soon.

“I’ve been working on my legs because I have to walk again, and my arms because I have to open doors and stuff," stated Johnson. "And food. I love food!”

Riviera Beach police say the case is still open. Meanwhile, Herbert just wants safer roadways.

“Pay more attention, because it could’ve went a different way,” stated Herbert.

The family calls it an incident turned into a blessing, and say the support has been tremendous.

“I’m happy that she’s my mom, that’s really it," stated Johnson. "Because a lot of people wouldn’t do as much as she did for me.”

The family's GoFundMe is collecting donation for Jo'Nae's medical expenses.