'Slow down': Family of Riviera Beach teen in coma urges for safer roads after crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Jo’Nae Johnson, 17, was crossing the street with her bike after work, when a van hit her, leaving her in a coma.

“For this to happen to her is, really devastating because I wouldn’t even have imagined [it]. At all,” her mother, Lanae Herbert, shared.

The incident happened last Thursday, along Australian Ave and W 10 Street in Riviera Beach. Family members says the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

“It was a bit devastating," recalled Herbert. "A lot of things were going on in my mind at the time," said Nicholas Ribbon, a family friend.

He said Johnson suffered a brain bleed, broken bones and lost a kidney.

“She’s only 17, so for the family it was a really hard hit because she was always the person that was always trying to make you smile,” said Ribbon.

Friends of Johnson started a GoFundMe — as she has been through multiple surgeries. They hope the fundraiser ease medical expenses.

But, Herbert adds her daughter’s week should have looked differently.

"It’s heartbreaking because she was so excited to go off to college,” shared Herbert.

The family is urging for safety changes like slower speed zones and traffic cameras on Australian Avenue.

“Slow down," stated Herbert. "Just pay attention to the surroundings because it could’ve went very differently.”

They hope Johnson wakes up from the coma, so they can resume their normal lives soon.

“Everything has changed. Now all we just want her to do is wake up happy," stated Ribbon. “I’m definitely going to take her to eat some ramen noodles, watch scary moves and my favorite, some driving lessons because she’s always asked for those.”

Riviera Beach police add this is the ninth incident, involving a bike and vehicle since the start of the year.

As of now, no criminal charges are pending.