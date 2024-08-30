I-95 NB partially shut down due to fatal crash, what you need to know

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Four lanes on I-95 are shut down Friday morning following a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol's website.

Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed the severity of the injuries caused by this crash.

The closure is right after the Blue Heron Blvd Exit, exit 76.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges is on the scene and sees what appears to be a body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp.

Earlier Friday morning, WPTV crews also saw rescue teams performing CPR on a person lying on the ground.

West Palm Beach police and FDOT are on the scene conducting an investigation.

You can get off the Blue Heron exit, but if you go north, there are backups.

We’ve reached out to Florida Highway Patrol, West Palm Beach Police, FDOT, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for more information.

This is a developing story, check back with WPTV for more updates throughout the morning.

