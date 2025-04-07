Watch Now
Good Samaritan rescues 3 people from near-drowning on Singer Island

Fernando Carrera was walking near beach with his family when he heard swimmer in distress
Kim Kerr
Fernando Carrera rescued three beach-goers at Ocean Reef Park.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Fernando Carrera said he was visiting family on Singer Island when the calm turned into chaos.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident unfolded near Ocean Reef Park on Saturday at about 6 p.m.

Carrera, who is from Greenville, South Carolina, was walking by the beach with his family when he heard screaming and noticed a swimmer in distress. With no hesitation, he jumped into the water.

"When I made the decision that I’m going in, I said 'Lord, please don’t let this be my last day,'” Carrera said.

Carrera told WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache the current was strong. He believes he was at the right place at the right time and swam to the man.

Fernando Carrera from Greenville, South Carolina, was walking by the beach with his family when he heard screaming.

"I tried to tell him, 'Stay with me. Stay with me,'" Carrera said. "He saw me coming and finally I reached out to him, I got ahold of him and I started trying to get him out."

His family recorded the moment on camera as Carrera brought the man back to shore. Before he could catch his breath, he realized others were in trouble.

"I turned around and there were two more people further in, and I said, 'Oh my goodness,'" Carrera said. "So, I grabbed both of them, and I just took them out of the water."

Carerra pulled the two teens to safety without equipment, and then first responders and several units arrived.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed a total of five people were rescued. They were taken to St. Mary Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

For Carrera, it's a moment he won’t forget.

"I could not live with myself if I didn't jump into the water," Carrera said. "If it happens again, I’ll do it again."

