Rip current conditions prompt officials to urge safety measures along beaches

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — As people flock to Treasure Coast beaches to enjoy the warmth and sunshine, officials are warning about the dangerous rip currents churning up along parts of the area.

Surf instructor Brett Jenkins teaches lessons along the coast and says safety is a top priority. The strong surf has created hazardous conditions that even experienced swimmers may struggle to handle, especially when red flags are flying.

“I stay with them the whole time,” Jenkins said. “I’m swimming with them, teaching them. We go over what a rip tide is, what the currents are doing, what the wind conditions do to the waves— and we try to do it as safely as possible.”

Jenkins urges swimmers to know their limits, as rip currents can appear without warning and pull swimmers away from the shore.

“The ocean can always be dangerous, no matter what it looks like,” Jenkins said. “But you just don’t want to go past your skill level.”

Beach safety officials recommend checking local surf and weather conditions before heading into the water.

"Definitely be safe,” Jenkins said. “But it’s also really fun when there’s waves. We need waves to surf.”

A rip current advisory is in effect for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast through Sunday evening.