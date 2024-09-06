Friends, family devastated following deadly fire that killed disabled veteran

Barricade tape surrounds a Riviera Beach duplex as investigators comb through evidence, with K9s, trying to piece together how the fire happened.

Alvonza Clark, a 74-year-old a disabled veteran, brother and beloved member of the community, was found inside the home by his own brother.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke with Clark's two brothers off camera. One said he pulled Clark out of the home, but it was too late.

Riviera Beach Wheelchair-bound man dies after Riviera Beach fire Scott Sutton

Meanwhile, his friend Freddie Cooper was stunned to see a crowd of emergency crews at Clark's home.

“He was great company to be around, to know. He had a heart of gold," stated Cooper. "If you needed his help, he would’ve helped you because of his kind ways.”

Cooper wishes he would have been at the scene sooner.

“I felt like I could’ve been some help to him,” shared Cooper.

WPTV Friend Freddie Cooper said Clark had a heart of gold.

Now, Cooper cherishes the memories he had with Clark.

"Well, I feel like his presence will still be here but he’s not going to be here," stated Cooper. "It’s something I got to get used to.”

The brothers said they moved across the duplex to be closer to Clark — because of his health issues.

As for the cause of the fire, Riviera Beach officials say is still under investigation. Authorities have not found any evidence to support foul play.