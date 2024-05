RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man was gunned down Wednesday afternoon in Riviera Beach, police said.

The fatal shooting took place in the 3300 block of Avenue J at about 2:30 p.m.

Riviera Beach police said detectives are still investigating.

A WPTV news crew spotted the road blocked off with crime tape at the intersection with W 34th Street.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.