Community hosting vigil for 7-year-old killed in Riviera Beach shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — This weekend community organizers are planning a special event for the family of Dexter Fergusson Jr. The 7-year old boy who was gunned down while sleeping at his home in Riviera Beach last Wednesday.

On Saturday, local chefs and multiple black owned restaurants will be joining in solidarity to show support for Dexter’s family by hosting a Community Love Day and Dinner sale fundraiser.

Hosts include, The Hungry Black Man, The Center for Black Innovation and Palm Beach County’s Association of Black Culinarians.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cunningham Park in Riviera Beach. The park is located at 2925 Avenue S Riviera Beach, FL 33404.

For more information contact Jonathan Foster 786-506–1389 or email starex@cfbi.org.

