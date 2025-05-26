Boy, 14, arrested after 32-year-old man fatally shot in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a man was gunned down in Riviera Beach last week, police said.

The fatal shooting took place on May 19.

In a written statement, Riviera Beach police said its ShotSpotter system detected multiple gunshots at two separate locations at about 10:09 p.m.

Officers responded and located a red vehicle that had crashed into the yard of a residence on West 30th Street.

Nearby, officers discovered a man lying on the sidewalk, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was later identified as Noelsaint Gulesaint, 32, of Riviera Beach.

Police said their investigation identified a 14-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting.

The teen was taken into custody Sunday and faces one count of first-degree murder and a charge of delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Police did not release the name of the suspect due to his age.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.