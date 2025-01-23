Proposed parking rates in Riviera Beach raise concern for local residents

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Tensions were high this afternoon as community members came out in Riviera Beach to say 'no' to proposed Ordinance 4250, which would have people pay to park in the Ocean Walk and Marina Districts of the city.

Nearly 40 business owners and residents, many of whom already signed a 28-page petition against the proposal, did not hide their disdain during the meeting.

WATCH: Residents react to paid parking proposal in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach considers charging to park at Marina District, Ocean Walk

Diana Dimeo has lived in Riviera Beach for 25 years and voiced against having any rate for the parking.

"It's going to turn people away, including me," Dimeo said.

Charges could range from $2 for a couple hours, to up to $40 for eight hours.

Attendees at the meeting voiced that tourists are going to go somewhere else to avoid the parking situation or could get behind the wheel after drinking to not be charged overnight for leaving their car.

City Manager Jonathan Evans said all concerns are being taken into consideration.

As Evans explained the proposal, he also offered possible solutions to the resident concerns, such as designated parking areas for workers and passes for those who live in the city. Evans also said any money made from parking charges will eventually help taxpayers.

"It will allow for more turnover in the parking and it will allow for more investments in mobility and infrastructure that will defray the actual tax burden on Riviera Beach residents," Evans said.

But those points were still not enough to get most people at the meeting on board.

"It's been free from day one I think the beach and the ocean belonged to everybody," Dimeo said.

There are two more meetings scheduled for the public to come out and voice their concerns on the proposal. The next one is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Marina Village Event Center in Riviera Beach.

Read the proposed rates below: