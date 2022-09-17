Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

18-year-old suspect arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach shooting

Jamanuel Barber faces charge of second-degree murder with firearm
A woman is dead after multiple shots were fired and a car crashed in Riviera Beach. Police are still piecing together the crime scene spread across multiple blocks.
Riviera Beach fatal shooting, June 28, 2022
Posted at 8:25 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 20:39:27-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting earlier this summer that claimed the life of a woman.

Riviera Beach police received a call concerning a vehicle crash on June 28 at about 1:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of Avenue E.

When officers arrived, they found a female driver, Zequi Poole, 42, was shot and later died from her injuries.

Jamanuel Barber was taken into custody on Sept. 13 by the U.S. Marshal's Taskforce and later turned over to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Riviera Beach incident.PNG

Barber faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the night before the incident, Barber was frustrated that Poole and another person would not give him a ride from his grandmother's residence to another location.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms