RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach.

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon along the 2300 block of Avenue E.

WPTV has learned that the shooting was the result of a chase that started near a boatyard at West 23rd Street and Avenue E.

The chase ended when one of the vehicles crashed into a tree.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.