Picture taken of bobcat munching on iguana at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A bobcat is apparently doing its part to control the growing iguana population in South Florida.

Vincent Sinagria snapped an unusual picture while on tram tour Thursday morning at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

RELATED: 'Incredible increases' in iguana population | 'Chicken of the Trees': People are eating iguanas | Stuart police apprehend 'suspicious' iguana | Iguana on power line knocks out electricity

Sinagria's picture shows a bobcat with a recently-caught green iguana in its mouth and toting it away.

The invasive species of lizard has experienced a population boom in South Florida over the last few years.

Iguanas can cause damage to the infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations and seawalls.