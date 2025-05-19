North Palm Beach updates rules for e-bikes after golf course damage

After more than $30,000 of damage was done to a North Palm Beach golf course due to kids on e-bikes, the village council has implemented new rules.

In an effort to curb vandalism and joyriding on the greens at North Palm Beach Country Club, the council unveiled updated village code at a May 8 meeting, prohibiting motorcycles, dirt bikes, or all-terrain vehicles from the grounds, except for in designated parking areas.

The updated rules also state that people on foot can only be at the course one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset, and only those playing golf can be on the greens.

"Specified motorized or electric vehicles" as well as bikes, skateboards and strollers are allowed only on designated paths.

Last month, WPTV's Michael Hoffman spoke with Allan Bowman, head golf professional at the club, who said this year alone they've already spent $30,000 in repairs, exceeding 2024's damage costs, because of kids on e-bikes.

"They seem to think the golf course is an e-bike trail," he said.

North Palm Beach Country Club spends $30K so far this year to repair e-bike damage

North Palm Beach police shared images with WPTV last month, showing damage to fairways and greens from e-bikes. They also say kids are vandalizing bathrooms there.

Cities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have struggled with how to enforce e-bike safety, after a rise in crashes and fatal accidents.