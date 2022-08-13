Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Mainly Hispanic Pro-Trump caravan rides from Hialeah to Mar-a-Lago

'I believe that what happened to him was wrong'
Crowds of Donald Trump supporters rallied near Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 18:54:38-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a dramatic week at Mar-a-Lago, a caravan of pro-Trump supporters parked themselves outside the former president's resort Saturday.

Even in the rain, hundreds of people in decorated trucks, cars, motorcycles, and even a bus, drove from Hialeah to Mar-a-Lago.

The caravan, filled with mainly Cuban-Americans, took to honking, cheering and flag-waving for the former president.

"I believe he saved this nation single-handedly and I believe that what happened to him was wrong," said Terri Privett. "I just think it was a made-up excuse to get into the man’s home to harass him."

This comes after the FBI issued a search warrant and removed 28 boxes of items from Mar-a-Lago, including documents labeled as confidential and top-secret.

Many in this caravan, like Carlos Ricart, drove north from Hialeah.

"I think that it was mostly a theatre," said Ricart. "I don’t think that they are doing anything real and the things that they are accusing him of is all bogus."

Many in the caravan said they are hoping Trump looks to the White House as his residence in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms