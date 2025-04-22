'It's a sad day': Palm Beach mourns passing of Pope Francis

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just one day after delivering his final Easter blessing, Pope Francis—the beloved leader of the Catholic Church and a global advocate for peace and humility—has passed away.

As news of his death echos around the world, hearts in Palm Beach County are heavy, especially at the Basilica of St. Edward, a local church with deep ties to the Vatican.

In the stillness of the morning, parishioners lit candles and offered quiet prayers, turning to the sanctuary for comfort and reflection. For many, the loss feels personal.

WATCH: Father Glen Pothier discusses the timing of the pope's passing

Palm Beach mourns passing of Pope Francis

"It just seemed surreal that this morning, he was gone," said parishioner Teresa Gomes.

Father Glen Pothier, Priest of the Basilica of St. Edward, recalled the joy and spiritual energy of Easter Sunday just a day prior.

"People were standing four to five deep on the sides, all the way around, out in the courtyards, the front…at 9, 10:30, and 12," he said. But the tone at Monday morning's mass was much different.

"Very subdued," he added, but even in the sadness, there's an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. "He was well attuned to what Easter is all about, and he could not have done a better job at choosing a time to pass from this life to the next."

Palm Beach Gardens Locals pray for Pope Francis as Vatican prepares for next steps Victor Jorges

The Basilica of St. Edward is the only minor basilica in Palm Beach County and one of just 94 in the United States—a designation from the Vatican that reflects its spiritual significance and historical ties to Rome.

"Two years of working on this finally came to completion," Father Pothier said of the church's elevation to basilica status, which now carries added meaning in the wake of the pope's passing.

For parishioners like Eileen and Louis Farrarese, who stopped by to light candles for lost loved ones, the visit took on unexpected significance.

"He seemed to be really respected and loved throughout the world," said Eileen.

"It's a sad day, but he pushed a social agenda for the poor, which was wonderful," said Louis.

The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, was widely recognized for his humility, bold advocacy for marginalized communities, and willingness to challenge tradition within the church. Father Pothier believes this will be a defining part of his legacy.

"He knew he had to follow rules," he said, "but sometimes he was slightly willing to bend them more than others may have been."

Back inside the basilica, Teresa Gomes returned to light her usual morning candle—but with a heavier heart than most days.

"I think that every Catholic and Christian believes that when life is over, it's beginning somewhere else," she said. "So I'm not sad the Pope passed, because I'm happy that he's gone to a better place."

As the Vatican enters a period of mourning and preparations begin for the conclave that will elect a new pope, parishioners here at home find comfort in their shared faith—and in remembering a pontiff they say led with compassion, conviction, and love.