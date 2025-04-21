People flock to Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola after Pope Francis’ passing to share legacy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV's Victor Jorges was the first local reporter to be at the Diocese of Palm Beach, moments after news broke of Pope Francis passing away.

Pope Francis was 88, and died following a tough battle with pneumonia in the past few months. We are sorting through reactions coming in.

Locals pray for Pope Francis as Vatican prepares for next steps

Monday morning, people were quick to come to the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, which is housed in the same complex as the Diocese offices. Peter Parrillo and Marie Slepakoff were among those who came to say a prayer hours after the announcement.

Parrillo said he originally did not have plans to come to church this morning, but was moved by the leader’s passing.

“I did not intend to be here this morning, but I got up and came, because I wanted to say a prayer for his soul,” he said.

"His presence was there for the poor people," said Marie Slepakoff.

Jorges asked Slepakoff what stood out about Pope Francis to her during his time in the Vatican. She says she’ll remember the pontiff’s kindness and desire to help the poor.

“He was there for all the people. His presence was there for the poor people,” she said. “For all of us… and he made his wishes known that he would like peace throughout the world. That's so important.”

She also is thinking about the last few months the Pope was alive and the health battles he fought.

“I think he's in a better place now because he seemed to have been suffering,” she said. “We just hope to God that he's at peace now and we will miss him.”