WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NORAD and USNORTHCOM said ground-based air defense assets have been deployed in and around Mar-a-Lago.

WPTV shot video of the new defense equipment at President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

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Ground-based air defense assets have been placed in and around Mar-a-Lago: Officials

“At the request of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and under NORAD and USNORTHCOM authorities, NORAD and USNORTHCOM deployed ground-based air defense assets in and around Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics. For further detail, we refer you to the USSS,” the NORAD and USNORTHCOM spokesperson said.

WPTV's Joel Lopez reported on Oct. 6 NORAD said more than 60 aircraft had been intercepted near Mar-a-Lago since Trump's return to office.

