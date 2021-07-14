More demonstrations scheduled in solidarity with antigovernment protests in Cuba

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of the demonstrations occurring in Cuba are scheduled to hold another rally Wednesday evening near West Palm Beach.

The rally is scheduled to occur at 5 p.m. at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail.

Multiple demonstrations have been held since Sunday in West Palm Beach, including a Tuesday gathering at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach.

A larger demonstration occurred Tuesday night where protesters gathered on Interstate 95 southbound, shutting down traffic near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit for about an hour.

FDOT Protesters shut down Interstate 95 near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit on July 13, 2021, in West Palm Beach.

Law enforcement said Tuesday night's rally totaled about 200 to 250 people.

Similar demonstrations in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday also spilled onto a major expressway in both directions, causing major traffic delays.

The protests that erupted on the island last weekend have seen thousands of Cubans in the streets voicing grievances against shortages of goods, rising prices and power cuts, and some protesters have called for a change of government.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been monitoring any attempt at what it called "unsafe and illegal" boat crossings toward Cuba by those sympathetic to the island protesters.

#ThisJustIn - Please read Rear Admiral Eric C. Jones, Commander, @USCG Seventh District & Director, DHS Joint Task Force-Southeast statement on recent Cuban events. pic.twitter.com/hrs5eErWGC — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 12, 2021

Lack of Communication

Cuban Americans have said this week they have had difficulty reaching family members, saying the government on the island nation has was responsible for cutting off internet communication.

Supporters fear that antigovernment protesters broadcasted the movement on the internet, prompting the Cuban government to cut off communications.

The organization Cubanos Pa’lante has been raising money to send to Cuba.

However, since the internet has been shut down for more than 48 hours, the groups said it has been challenging to send funds to activists and grassroots organizers on the island.

Cuba confirms 1 man dead during protests

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that the man died Monday during a clash between protesters and police on the outskirts of Havana. It said an unspecified number of people were arrested.

Havana still has a heavy police presence, with officers particularly guarding key points such as the Malecon coastal promenade and the Capitol.