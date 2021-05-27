Watch
Mar-a-Lago intruder still jailed in South Florida at Glades Correctional Institution

Yujing Zhang completed sentence in November 2019
Broward County Jail, Getty Images
Chinese national Yujing Zhang illegally entered Mar-a-Lago grounds in March of 2019.
Posted at 2:57 PM, May 27, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Chinese national who was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago remains jailed despite completing her sentence a year and a half ago.

Yujing Zhang was charged with making false statements toward federal law enforcement agents and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds after being arrested at Mar-a-Lago on March 30, 2019.

In her trial, there were hints she may have been up to something nefarious at President Trump home, but she was never charged with being a spy.

WPTV reported in April that a recent court filing from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Zhang would be removed to China within a matter of weeks.

Her eight-month sentence was completed in November 2019, 18 months ago, and legal experts believe she should have been returned to China by now.

"This is double jeopardy. This is paying twice, being punished two times over for a crime. No U.S. citizen would be in this situation," said immigration attorney Richard Hujber.

Zhang remains in custody at the Glades Correctional Institution in Glades County.

