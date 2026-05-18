Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter goes door-to-door to fix mail issues in Arden

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — In the Arden community in Loxahatchee, some residents have mailboxes right at the end of their driveways, but their mail never arrives there.

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Mayor goes door-to-door to fix Arden mail delivery

Instead, they’ve had to make inconvenient trips to the post office, and now the a cluster style mailbox a distance from their houses.

Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter said that’s about to change.

“We’re splitting up the different roads into different teams to make sure we hit everyone’s house,” Baxter explained, standing on the streets of Arden with county staff in tow.

Armed with fliers, door hangers, and a plan, she’s taking the fight straight to residents’ front doors.

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“We’re leaving the door hangers on all the doors,” she said. “It’s been a huge coordinated effort.”

Baxter and her team visited 300 households impacted by the issue, handing out fliers that read Our Strength is in Numbers with QR codes linking to consent forms.

The goal? To allow federal leaders to use their information and work with the U.S. Postal Service to get mail delivered directly to homes.

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Frustration Runs Deep

Alexandra Celona, who lives in Arden, summed up the problem.

“It’s very frustrating, I work from home but I also have a little one and I have one in school so it’s kind of annoying when you get packages or mail,” she said. “To have to go over there and there’s times we’re busy with sports and we get home late but I don’t want to go over at 9, 10 night.”

When asked if she plans to fill out the QR code form, Celona didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah I’ll do it as soon as I go inside.”

WPTV has been following this story since last year when residents reached out to us for help saying they hadn't received their mail for months.

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"Help please! We moved into a community called Arden in Loxahatchee in March. All homes have a post with two mailboxes in front of their home. They moved the location to pick up our mail 25 minutes from our home and we have to wait in line 20 minutes to just receive our mail. The mailman delivers to all the homes on our road 6 houses away," said resident Brooke Magner.

A local Lennar representative later explained to residents that an agreement between Arden’s previous developer and USPS limited curbside delivery to 2,000 houses. However, new site plans approved by the county increased the total number of residences to 2,334, thereby exceeding the cap, forcing residents to have to get their mail from a pick-up location elsewhere.

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History Aside — It’s About Solving the Problem Now

“Whatever conversations took place that’s kind of history, right now we’re focused on correcting an issue that’s been an issue,” Baxter said.

She said she’s reached out to Senator Rick Scott’s office, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office, and others.

“Everybody wants to help. They want to help, we want to help, it’s a team effort and we’re going to get it done,” Baxter promised.

Cluster Boxes — No Thanks

USPS installed cluster mailboxes in Arden, but many residents aren’t impressed.

Omar Oberanis calls his mailbox a “lawn ornament” and says the cluster boxes are failing.

“It’s a nightmare, we’re missing packages, I’m getting letters from other neighbors. It’s a mess.”

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Some Arden residents left without mail service

Roberto Prado said he was blindsided.

“The thing is like when you buy a house they don’t tell you that you’re not getting the mail and that’s a big disappointment but now I’m hoping that this works and hopefully it gets better.”

Lidia Bennington believes this is a turning point.

“This is the first time someone from Palm Beach County get involved and try to help us to resolve the issue so we are very happy.”

WPTV

USPS Responds

Debra Jean Fetterly, USPS Spokesperson for South Florida, issued a statement explaining that cluster box units are the preferred delivery method for new developments nationwide since 2012. She emphasized they are “package friendly” and designed to accommodate most deliveries.

“Developers and builders request mode of delivery approval early in the planning stage of new developments and work with local postal managers in determining the most efficient location for installation of the new central delivery equipment (CBUs)… Regarding questions about the quality of service being provided to these residents, local postal officials are aware of concerns and continue to monitor service and make improvements if needed to ensure efficient, accurate and timely delivery of mail and packages.”

Hope for Change

Resident Noemi Prado voiced what many in Arden feel.

“We just want our mail at our door that’s it, we need help we hope you can help us to fix it as soon as possible.”

Baxter said she hopes to see changes within a few months but said it could take up to a year.

To follow along with developments, you can register here.

If you live in Arden and are one of the residents who doesn't receive their mail, this is the consent form: