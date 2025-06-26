'We just want mail': Some residents in Arden community of Loxahatchee left without mail service

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of mail delivery troubles impacting many residents from the Treasure Coast to Palm Beach County.

This issue is being felt in the Arden community of Loxahatchee, where frustrated residents are voicing their concerns.

Residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the postal service, claiming that the post office has not been delivering mail to their portion of the community, along Wandering Willow Way.

"Help please! We moved into a community called Arden in Loxahatchee in March. All homes have a post with 2 mailboxes in front of their home. They moved the location to pick up our mail 25 minutes from our home and we have to wait in line 20 minutes to just receive our mail. The mailman delivers to all the homes on our road 6 houses away," said resident Brooke Magner.

Her neighbor, Gus Frousiakis, has experienced this issue firsthand.

Since moving into Arden two months ago, he’s had a mailbox sitting empty at the end of his driveway.

When asked by Lopez if he had received any mail, Frousiakis replied, "Not a one. They don't bring things here. The delivery truck drives right by my house, waves at me, and doesn't leave us any mail; it just continues on and goes wherever else he goes."

The inconvenience led Frousiakis to take matters into his own hands, traveling nearly 20 miles roundtrip to fetch his mail at the post office. Dealing with Southern Boulevard traffic, he has often found this task taking hours.

“We've had enough here, so that's why we're contacting you guys,” Frousiakis stated.

In search of answers, Lopez and his team observed the USPS delivery truck pulling into Arden, only for it to veer off and leave residents like Frousiakis and his neighbor, Cora Riedel, without any mail.

Lopez asked Riedel if she had received any information regarding the mail delivery issue.

“No, it is frustrating, because we see other people right across the street receiving their mail, and we're not receiving ours,” she responded.

Other portions of Arden do get their mail delivered to their mailboxes.

“I believe that we should be receiving our mail. We were told that wasn't going to be a problem when we moved in,” Riedel shared.

Lopez also contacted the developer, Lennar, to find a solution to the issue but is still awaiting a response.

“What's the hold up and why can't we get a straight answer? We just want mail," said Frousiakis.

In light of these concerns, Lopez reached out to USPS, which issued the following statement: