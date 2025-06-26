'We just want mail': Some residents in Arden community of Loxahatchee left without mail service

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of mail delivery troubles impacting many residents from the Treasure Coast to Palm Beach County.
This issue is being felt in the Arden community of Loxahatchee, where frustrated residents are voicing their concerns.
Residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the postal service, claiming that the post office has not been delivering mail to their portion of the community, along Wandering Willow Way.
WPTV's Joel Lopez is working to find answers for the affected individuals who reached out to WPTV for help.
"Help please! We moved into a community called Arden in Loxahatchee in March. All homes have a post with 2 mailboxes in front of their home. They moved the location to pick up our mail 25 minutes from our home and we have to wait in line 20 minutes to just receive our mail. The mailman delivers to all the homes on our road 6 houses away," said resident Brooke Magner.
Her neighbor, Gus Frousiakis, has experienced this issue firsthand.
Since moving into Arden two months ago, he’s had a mailbox sitting empty at the end of his driveway.
When asked by Lopez if he had received any mail, Frousiakis replied, "Not a one. They don't bring things here. The delivery truck drives right by my house, waves at me, and doesn't leave us any mail; it just continues on and goes wherever else he goes."
The inconvenience led Frousiakis to take matters into his own hands, traveling nearly 20 miles roundtrip to fetch his mail at the post office. Dealing with Southern Boulevard traffic, he has often found this task taking hours.
“We've had enough here, so that's why we're contacting you guys,” Frousiakis stated.
In search of answers, Lopez and his team observed the USPS delivery truck pulling into Arden, only for it to veer off and leave residents like Frousiakis and his neighbor, Cora Riedel, without any mail.
Lopez asked Riedel if she had received any information regarding the mail delivery issue.
“No, it is frustrating, because we see other people right across the street receiving their mail, and we're not receiving ours,” she responded.
Other portions of Arden do get their mail delivered to their mailboxes.
“I believe that we should be receiving our mail. We were told that wasn't going to be a problem when we moved in,” Riedel shared.
Lopez also contacted the developer, Lennar, to find a solution to the issue but is still awaiting a response.
“What's the hold up and why can't we get a straight answer? We just want mail," said Frousiakis.
In light of these concerns, Lopez reached out to USPS, which issued the following statement:
“The Postal Service is proud to continue its vital role in today’s changing mail environment. We are directed by statute to provide reliable and efficient service. One way we do that is through use of centralized delivery, utilizing Cluster Box Units (CBU) as the preferred method of delivery, with rare exception, for all new residential and commercial developments. In the case of the Arden Development, local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue regarding the status of mail delivery service for some Arden residents. The Postal Service will continue to work with all stakeholders to reach a suitable resolution which reflects the proper application of postal policy and adheres to our national delivery standards.
One immediate and recommended solution for customers is to consider leasing a Post Office Box at the Loxahatchee Post Office or other postal facility of their choosing, to ensure their mail can be delivered timely and efficiently.
Until a resolution is reached, the Postal Service will continue to allow affected customers to temporarily pick up their mail at the Palms West Post Office, located at 3200 Summitt Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33416, from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Customers must show proper ID when picking up their mail and packages. This courtesy pick-up service will be provided through July 30, 2025.
The Postal Service remains committed to focusing our efforts on reaching a satisfactory resolution.”