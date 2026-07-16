Palm Beach County commissioners reject Project Tango AI data center after more than 12 hours of debate

Palm Beach County commissioners voted Wednesday night to deny without prejudice Project Tango, a proposed hyperscale artificial intelligence data center near Arden that has faced months of public opposition.

The denial without prejudice allows the developer to revise the proposal and submit it again in the future.

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Project Tango sought additional approvals to build a hyperscale AI data center on a site that already has county approval for more than 2 million square feet of warehouse and data center development.

The hearing drew hundreds of residents, teachers and community members, filling the commission chambers and overflow rooms. More than 80 people signed up to speak during public comment before commissioners cast their votes. All commissioners voted to deny the application except Commissioner Maria G. Marino.

Throughout the hearing, commissioners questioned experts presented by both the developer and opponents about the project's potential impacts, including noise, vibration, water use, environmental impacts and whether the facility should be classified as a light or heavy industrial use.

Developers argued the facility's closed-loop cooling system would use about 600,000 gallons of water and would not require daily replacement. They also maintained that the project's noise levels would comply with county standards and would not negatively affect surrounding neighborhoods.

Opponents challenged those claims, arguing commissioners still lacked enough information about the project's long-term impacts. Members of the Western Palm Beach County Alliance contended that while the server farm approved in 2016 may have fit the county's light industrial designation, a hyperscale AI data center does not.

Commissioners ultimately said the applicant's presentation did not adequately address concerns about the project's potential impacts on nearby residents, including those in Arden and at Saddle View Elementary School.

Project Tango's roots date back to 2016, when Palm Beach County approved warehouse and data center development on the property. Wednesday's hearing focused on the developer's request for additional approvals needed for the AI data center.

Although commissioners denied the application, the property retains its previously approved entitlements for more than 2 million square feet of warehouse and data center development.

Following the vote, project attorney Ernie Cox told WPTV the commission's decision does not affect those existing approvals.

"Well, that project goes forward. This vote doesn't have any effect on that," Cox said.

When asked when construction could begin, Cox said the development team would evaluate the commission's discussion before moving ahead.

"We're still going through the process," Cox said. "We'll evaluate today, take into account everything that everybody said, and get ready to move forward."

The vote came after months of delays, public meetings and increasing community opposition. The Palm Beach County Zoning Commission had previously recommended denying the application.

Project Tango is the latest proposed data center in South Florida to face significant community opposition. Similar projects in Indiantown, Okeechobee County and Fort Pierce have been withdrawn following public pushback, though other data center proposals remain under consideration across the Treasure Coast.