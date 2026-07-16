Relief swept through many opponents of 'Project Tango' Wednesday night after Palm Beach County commissioners voted to deny without prejudice the proposed hyperscale artificial intelligence data center near Arden.

The vote came after months of public meetings, community organizing and hours of testimony from residents who argued the project would have lasting impacts on western Palm Beach County.

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Relief sweeps through community after Palm Beach County denies Project Tango AI data center

More than 80 people signed up to speak during Wednesday's public hearing, filling the commission chambers and overflow rooms as residents, teachers and community leaders urged commissioners to reject the proposal.

"The people do not want it," one resident told commissioners.

Many speakers said they believed too many questions remained about the project's potential effects on nearby neighborhoods.

"It should have been stopped from the beginning," another resident said.

Teachers also spoke about the proposed facility's proximity to Saddle View Elementary School.

"As a teacher, one of my greatest responsibilities is protecting my students," one speaker said. "They don't have a seat at this podium today, so I'm asking you to be their voice."

Others raised concerns about the facility's power demands, water consumption and whether approving Project Tango would encourage additional hyperscale AI data centers across western Palm Beach County.

"The thought of adding a large AI data center that could contribute even more heat to the surrounding area is concerning to me," another resident said.

While a handful of speakers supported the proposal, the overwhelming majority opposed it.

For many who attended Wednesday's hearing, the commission's vote marked the culmination of months of advocacy against the project.

Although commissioners denied the application without prejudice — allowing the developer to submit a revised proposal in the future — many residents said they hoped Wednesday's vote would protect their community from the proposed development.

“In the end, they heard us," said Janice Ridenour. “I think we were able to prove the impacts of this particular project were going to extend beyond their property line.”