LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners will vote Wednesday on "Project Tango," a proposed hyperscale artificial intelligence data center near Arden, following months of public debate, multiple postponements, and a recent recommendation from the zoning commission to reject the project.

The vote is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., with a large crowd expected.

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Palm Beach County commissioners to vote on controversial 'Project Tango' AI data center near Arden

The project's roots trace back to 2016, when the county first approved warehouse and data center development in the area. In late 2025, developers pushed to expand that plan into a hyperscale AI facility, drawing new scrutiny and community pushback. After reporting on the proposal and a wave of public outcry, the commission postponed its decision. Since then, votes have been delayed, town halls have been held, and site plans have been revised.

Two weeks ago, the zoning commission recommended rejecting the project.

Project developer Ernie Cox said he has been working on the proposal for more than a decade and has navigated 23 public hearings.

"We've gone back and looked at the testimony, we've looked at the presentation. We're going to provide some more detail and answer questions that have been asked," Cox said.

Residents have raised concerns about noise, water use, and environmental impacts for months. Cox insists the project, if approved, will not affect residents as feared.

"We are going to be good neighbors," Cox said.

Members of the Western Palm Beach County Alliance said months of work all come down to Wednesday's meeting.

"This community has taken it upon themselves to really be educated and knowledgeable. So they're not just speaking out of fear. They're not there to raise pitchforks. They're there to plead their case in the right way to the commission," a member of the alliance said.

Janice Ridenour, head of the Western Palm Beach County Alliance, said the group has done everything it can ahead of the vote.

"I know we did our best. I know we did everything that we can do, and now it's up to our community leaders to see it through," Ridenour said.

Cox said he hopes the proceedings remain civil regardless of the outcome.

"We know that our opponents are going to present their information. I'm hopeful that everyone will be respectful to each other, and we can have a conversation, and then let the county commission make the decision," Cox said.