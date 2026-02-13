Lion Country Safari phases out some attractions after Oracle co-founder's purchase

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari announced some attractions will be “phased out” to make way for future additions, in a statement posted on the safari park’s website Thursday.

A spokesperson declined to comment further than a written statement, which called the changes part of an “evolution” to make way for future wildlife habitats, as well as immersive animal experiences and educational opportunities.

The announcement comes after a string of changes to the safari park, like stopping people from renewing or purchasing annual passes and closing the nearby campground.

All of these changes are happening after Oracle CTO Larry Ellison purchased the property in November.

“We’re excited to announce that we will be moving forward with transformation and enhancement of our interactive adventure park experience,” said the written statement. “The walk-through area of the park is entering a new chapter that better reflects Lion Country Safari’s commitment to wildlife, conservation and education and places these priorities at the center of the guest experience. As part of this evolution, some attractions will be phased out to make way for future wildlife habitats, immersive animal experiences and educational opportunities. While specific future additions have not yet been determined, having the space to make these improvements is essential.”

Although the safari park declined to announce what is being removed, WPTV’s Ethan Stein saw Lion Country Safari’s website no longer advertises a water park or rides at the Palm Beach County attraction. Those experiences were advertised at the park as late as September 2025, according to a nonprofit that collects old screenshots of websites called the WayBack Machine.

The attractions no longer advertised on the website include a flying elephant amusement ride, a carousel, a train ride, a splash playground with 23 different water features, water slides and a water play area with water sprayers and dump buckets.

CHANGE BRINGS CONCERNS

Courtney Perkins and Matt Picarelli said they’ve started a Valentine’s Day tradition where they visit Lion Country Safari. Matt said they come to see the animals rather than the rides or water parks, so he’s hopeful the statement means his experience would get improved. Yet he’s concerned about outsiders changing things.

“The thing about all these people who are buying up this land and property in Florida is that they’re changing it, and I don’t know if it’s for the better,” Picarelli said. "…It’s also like what makes Florida, Florida. You know, all this nature, being outside and going to the zoo, too.”

He also said he’s aware of a proposal to add an AI data center about two miles away from the park called Project Tango, which has faced furious opposition from people around the area. People have been concerned about the project’s possible link to Ellison because his company, Oracle, is building AI data centers across the country.

Jackson, a local man who brings his family to the safari park, expressed his uncertainty about the new ownership when the campground first started to cancel future reservations and was no longer accepting new reservations back in January.

"By this announcement with KOA, people are starting to get really skeptical and really wonder what is the agenda here,” he said to WPTV’s Joel Lopez. “Given that Project Tango showed up out of nowhere on us, I personally think that this is related to a data center."

Haley McCann, a spokesperson for Lion Country Safari, said in an email there are no plans to turn any of the property into a data center with absolute certainty.

"Lion Country Safari will remain open, and our commitment to the wildlife, their care, as well as conservation and education hasn't changed,” wrote McCann.

However, a spokesperson for Oracle said it had “no comment” when WPTV asked if Ellison planned to close the park or had any involvement in building the data center called Project Tango.

