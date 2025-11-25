Lion Country Safari sold to Larry Ellison family

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — After nearly six decades under the stewardship of its founding family, Lion Country Safari announced it has been sold to the family of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Ellison's family is known for a longstanding commitment to wildlife conservation.

In a statement on its website, the Loxahatchee park thanked the generations of leaders who built its legacy in "wildlife, conservation and education," and assured the public that operations will remain unchanged.

"Our proud history and exemplary record in animal care, welfare and preservation will continue to be a core focus in the future," the statement reads, adding that its "commitment to engagement, guest experience and wildlife conservation remains unchanged."

I connected with a Lion Country Safari spokesperson who said, "The statement (on our website) is all I am able to provide."

I also reached out to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office and officials there told me they are researching the transaction. However, their website currently shows no record of a sale. One report from a real estate website claimed the deal went through for $30 million, but that figure has not yet been confirmed.

While the park’s leadership offered no further details, reaction online ranged from cautious optimism to outright concern:



"Hoping for the best."

"Praying he stays true to his conservation roots and doesn’t turn it into a concrete jungle."

"Going to be a gated community."

"This is tragic. Like Hoffman's Chocolates, first the Christmas lights will go then prices skyrocket, then people stop going and they close down. Why can't these rich people have any loyalty to us as the people who buy summer passes every year and spend a lot of money here yearly? I am sad to hear they are selling."

"Hoping things stay the same."

Lion Country Safari, which opened in 1967 as America's first drive-thru safari park, has been a signature attraction in Palm Beach County, drawing visitors from all over the world to see more than 1,000 animals roaming on its 320 acres.

Ellison has intertwined wildlife preservation with many of his properties and philanthropic efforts. Some are listed below:



The Larry Ellison Conservation Center for Wildlife Care is a 197-acre property that has a large hospital and sanctuaries for a variety of species. It is now run by Peninsula Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Saratoga, California.



Ellison Institute of Technology is tackling global issues such as climate change, food insecurity, AI advancements, and disease.



The Ellison Medical Foundation is working on aging and global infectious diseases

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.