'I still don't believe it': Family memorializes 16-year-old Warren Vanderplate who died in trail bike accident

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A cross, flowers and candles now sit beside N 60th Street in Loxahatchee and West of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in memorial of the teen who died last week in a trail bike accident.

It’s been a week since the tragic trail bike accident that killed 16-year-old Warren Vanderplate.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Vanderplate's sister who said despite the pain, she wanted to celebrate her brother’s memory.

A memorial has been created for 16-year-old Warren Vanderplate of Loxahatchee, who died in a trail bike accident last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Hzs1TUquPW — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) September 8, 2024

According to Palm Beach County deputies, the teen was riding his trail bike and tried to pass the car ahead — but was hit by another vehicle coming from the opposite end.

They said this was a no-ride zone for trail bikes.

“I didn’t believe it," Warren's friend Devin Elliott said. "I still don’t believe it. I still don’t believe it.”

We stayed on this story and exclusively spoke with Kaitlyn Vanderplate, the victim's sister.

“He’s always so positive and he was like a daredevil," shared Vanderplate. "He always wanted to do the most adventurous things, climb the highest trees.”

She stood by the scene, remembering his life.

“I remember this one time we went to my dad’s beach, and he found like a perfect conch shell and came up to me and said 'Here, it’s for you.'"

Elliott adds Warren loved on many people. He and Vanderplate loved riding trail bikes since a young age.

“He was a great kid; he was a loving kid. He always had a big heart for people and others," shared Elliott.“It was a surprise because I knew him. I used to ride dirt bikes with him when I was younger. It’s something that we used to do, and he died doing it.”

According to deputies, Vanderplate was wearing a helmet. His sister wanted to honor Warren with one last message.

“I would tell him I’m proud of him, and it was a pleasure being his big sister," stated Vanderplate.

The family started a GoFundMe to ease funeral expenses.