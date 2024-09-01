16-year-old motorcyclist dead after vehicle collision in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Loxahatchee, outside The Acreage in Palm Beach County.

According to deputies, Warren Bryce Vanderplate was driving his motorcycle eastbound on 60th Street North, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road at around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 31.

Vanderplate went to pass the vehicle in front of him through the westbound lane, driving directly into the path of a sedan driving westbound on 60th Street North.

The motorcyclist was ejected and thrown on to the grass shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained during the collision.

The driver of the car was not injured.

According to the crash report, Vanderplate was wearing a helmet and alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the incident.