Big Dog Ranch Rescue volunteers head to North Carolina to help pets affected by Hurricane Helene

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Volunteers with Big Dog Ranch Rescue left Thursday morning to head to Yancey County and Asheville, North Carolina, taking supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene.

WPTV News journalist Briana Nespral was told the volunteers are planning to return Saturday, and then there will be another trip north on Monday.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves is collecting donations through Sunday to help affected pets in North Carolina.

"We know what a hurricane can do. And the devastation up in North Carolina is just heartbreaking, and seeing all these people and dogs with nothing, no supplies, nowhere to go," said Lauree Simmons, the founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. "We’ve experienced it many times before. We always try to be there as quick as we can get there to help those in need."

National News DONATE HERE: How you can help Hurricane Helene victims Scripps News Staff

The rescue is asking people to drop off essential items, such as:

Water bottles

Blankets

Crates

Dog/cat food

Towels

Generators

Monetary donations are also being accepted as Big Dog Ranch is preparing to bring about 150 dogs from North Carolina to Florida to help free up space.

Donations can be dropped off at 14444 Okeechobee Boulevard in Loxahatchee Groves through Sunday.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is also looking for more people to come out and foster before they return with the 100+ dogs, because they are currently at capacity.