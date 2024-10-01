LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Parts of North Carolina are still underwater following Hurricane Helene, and the destruction is not only impacting people living there but also the animals.

Some shelters in the affected areas reportedly have no power and are running out of supplies.

To help, Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves is collecting donations to help affected pets.

"In all of these situations, we're always kind of at the ready to help out," Robin Friedman the executive director of philanthropy at the ranch said. "So, we want to make sure that dogs and puppies and cats all have food and the necessary water."

The rescue is asking people to drop off essential items, such as:



Water bottles

Blankets

Crates

Dog/cat food

Towels

Generators

Monetary donations are also being accepted as Big Dog Ranch is preparing to bring about 150 dogs from North Carolina to Florida to help free up space.

"We're always full, so we work hard to get our dogs out into fosters, get them adopted, obviously, to make room for other dogs, but we're always able to find a temporary shelter within our facility for any number of dogs," Friedman said.

The ranch will be collecting donations until the end of the day Wednesday.

Donations can be dropped off at 14444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470