Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The aircraft went down near Tim Granowitz Pavilion just after 4 p.m.

It appeared that the plane knocked down some tree branches and part of a fence before finally skidding on a road.

BREAKING: A plane crashed at John Prince Park in Lake Worth



PBC Fire Rescue tell me the pilot was taken to the hospital, but he is not a trauma patient. He was the only one in the plane



They also tell me the plane took a hard landing, but the cause of the crash is unknown @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Qwrqz6vsv9 — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) October 23, 2022

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the pilot, who was the only person aboard the four-seater plane, is expected to survive.

There are no reports that anyone on the ground was injured.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.