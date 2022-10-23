Watch Now
Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park

Pilot taken to hospital, expected to survive injuries
Plane makes hard landing at John Prince Park, Oct. 23, 2022
Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 23, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The aircraft went down near Tim Granowitz Pavilion just after 4 p.m.

It appeared that the plane knocked down some tree branches and part of a fence before finally skidding on a road.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the pilot, who was the only person aboard the four-seater plane, is expected to survive.

There are no reports that anyone on the ground was injured.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

