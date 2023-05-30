Watch Now
Woman killed Tri-Rail train accident in Lake Worth Beach was 'caring' and 'hard-working mom,' loved one says

Shannon Flowers, 42, leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, Brent Disbury says
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 18:19:59-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 42-year-old woman who was killed in a car accident involving a Tri-Rail train on Memorial Day has been identified.

Florida Highway Patrol said Shannon Flowers drove around stopped traffic and crashed through the train safety gate arm after exiting Interstate 95 at Sixth Avenue South.

FHP said her car came to a rest on the east set of tracks, when a Tri-Rail train traveling northbound crashed into the driver's side of her car.

Video recorded at the scene showed that the vehicle caught fire, only leaving a hunk of metal on the tracks.

Flowers died at the scene.

"She was an intelligent, hard-working, loving and caring mother," said Brent Disbury.

Disbury said he shares a 4-year-old daughter with Flowers.

The family is now preparing her funeral services.

