Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Tri-Rail train hits vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, killing 1 person

None of the 65 passengers aboard train were hurt, officials say
One person was killed after a Tri-Rail train hit a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, according to the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 14:16:38-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed Monday after a Tri-Rail train struck a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, according to the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. along Sixth Avenue South.

Victor Garcia, the director of public affairs for the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, said that a northbound train hit a vehicle.

Deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to the scene and confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

Video at the scene showed that the vehicle caught fire, only leaving a hunk of metal on the tracks.

Garcia said passengers and crews were evacuated from the train. They were then walked to the nearby Lake Worth train station so they could be picked up by another train.

Officials said 65 passengers were on board when the train hit the vehicle. No passengers were hurt in the collision.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7