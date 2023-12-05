Suspect arrested after man's body found lying in road in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A suspect faces multiple charges after a man was shot to death and his body left lying on a Lake Worth Beach road last week.

Fredrick Williams was arrested Monday night in the case.

Deputies said they received a call from a resident at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday about a dead man lying in the 900 block of South E Street.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder, eluding police and resisting an officer.

He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.