Man found dead in street in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found lying dead in the street in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.

PBSO said they received a call from a resident at around 10:30 a.m. about a dead man lying in the 900 block of South E Street.

Deputies responded to scene and said it appears the man died of gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are now investigating this death as a homicide.

Deputies said they do not have a motive or information regarding the circumstances of the incident.