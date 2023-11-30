Watch Now
Man found dead in street in Lake Worth Beach

The man died from gun shot wounds, deputies say
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office death investigation in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 30, 2023.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 16:40:31-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found lying dead in the street in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.

PBSO said they received a call from a resident at around 10:30 a.m. about a dead man lying in the 900 block of South E Street.

Deputies responded to scene and said it appears the man died of gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are now investigating this death as a homicide.

Deputies said they do not have a motive or information regarding the circumstances of the incident.

