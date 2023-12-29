Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

Victim taken to hospital, condition unknown
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted at 8:09 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 21:00:46-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach on Thursday night, according to fire rescue officials.

The incident occurred at about 7:10 p.m. near G Street.

When crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, the victim was found on the western side of the tracks.

The injured person was taken by ground to a trauma center.

As of 7:30 p.m., the train remained stopped at the scene.

Fire rescue officials said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office would perform a crash investigation.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

The incident comes after a courthouse employee was struck and killed by a Brightline train in downtown West Palm Beach on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE