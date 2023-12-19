Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train across from Palm Beach County Courthouse

Police say man trying to cross tracks near Third Street struck by northbound train
A pedestrian is struck by a Brightline train across the street from the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 19, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse, a few blocks north of the West Palm Beach Brightline station.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man in his 60s was trying to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by the northbound train, which had just left the station. Jachles said the crossing arms were down at the time.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, blocking the Third Street railroad crossing.

Police block railroad tracks on Third Street across from Palm Beach County Courthouse after Brightline struck pedestrian, Dec. 19, 2023
Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse after a Brightline train struck a pedestrian, Dec. 19, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

A medical examiner's vehicle was seen behind the police tape and officers were surrounding a blue tarp on the railroad tracks near the Third Street crossing.

