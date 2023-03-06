Lake Worth Community High School teacher reassigned following 'racially-charged incident'

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A math teacher at Lake Worth Community High School was recently reassigned after he was involved in a "racially-charged incident" during class, according to the principal.

Cary Altschuler was teaching a class last month when he displayed three students' photos on a classroom board with the titles "extra cream," "medium roast," and "dark roast" above their heads, the Palm Beach Post reported.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Elena Villani called Altschuler's actions "egregiously inappropriate" and said the content had "no place in any school setting, or anywhere, for that matter."

Following the incident, Villani said school administrators intervened, elevating the matter to the school district's office of professional standards.

Altschuler was reassigned to a position where he does not have contact with students, Villani said. The teacher will remain in that role during the course of an internal investigation, according to the school.

The principal said she apologized to parents for the situation, which she described as "disturbing."

Read the full letter to parents and guardians: