Lake Worth Beach man accused of sexually assaulting child, more victims possible

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach man accused of molesting a child may have preyed upon other young victims, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Javier Del Sol, 66, of Lake Worth Beach, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexually assaulting a victim under 12 years old.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said detectives were notified by a woman that she was inappropriately touched and molested by Del Sol when she was 7 years old.

Detectives learned that Del Sol had previously worked at the Guatemalan Maya Center as well as other jobs where "he could get easy access to prey upon young children."

WPTV Javier Del Sol was known throughout Lake Worth Beach, mostly for gardening and getting around town on a bicycle.

The victim said the inappropriate behavior took place on two occasions -- once at the beach and once while Del Sol was a volunteer at the Guatemalan Maya Center.

The center confirmed Del Sol was carefully screened before being allowed to volunteer. The center said they immediately cut ties with him.

AnnaMaria Windisch-Hunt, who knows the suspect, said she was surprised by the news of his arrest.

"He was a community person, so that's why it's really a shock," Windisch-Hunt said.

WPTV AnnaMaria Windisch-Hunt said Javier Del Sol worked on her garden and frequently brought along children to help.

Del Sol was apparently widely known throughout Lake Worth Beach, mostly for his gardening skills and getting around town on a bicycle.

Windisch-Hunt said Del Sol worked on her garden and frequently brought along children to help.

"There was never ... I [never saw] anything I would question. He's not that kind of man," Windisch-Hunt said.

The Guatemalan Maya Center said in a statement their priority is to ensure the woman who came forward has the support she needs.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Del Sol or may have information on his inappropriate behavior around young children should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.