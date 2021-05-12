Family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A family's plea for help. Their brother struck on the side of the road and left for dead.

"He just wants to know why," translator Mark Parilla said.

Rene Martin Jimenez has many questions for the man accused of killing his brother Rudy.

"January 1st he was more in shock. He didn't want to believe it," Parilla said for Rene.

Rene said it was New Year's Eve and his brother Rudy was at the intersection of Lake Avenue and South C Street in Lake Worth Beach. He was celebrating and setting off fireworks.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office incident report, Marcos Sanchez Morales was driving southbound. He is accused of striking Rudy and dragging him nearly 200 feet.

Rudy didn't survive.

"You know they were videotaping, the fireworks. They videotaped this happen," Parilla said for Rene.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 reached out to PBSO about the effort to find Morales now 5 months after that tragic night. PBSO said they're still searching for him.

Rene said he simply can't understand why Morales didn't stop.

"Instead of getting out of your car and talking about it like a human being, you pass the car over my brother," he said.

