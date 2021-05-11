Deputies looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth Beach.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2021, at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Ave and North C Street.

According to the sheriff's office, Marcos Sanchez Morales, 30, was traveling southbound on North C Street when he struck a pedestrian who was kneeling on the designated bicycle lane attempting to light fireworks.

Officials said Morales vehicle, a 2003 Honda Odyssey, dragged Rudy Leonel Martin Jimenes, 29, approximately 188 feet, and then left the area.

Jimenes died later from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Marcos Sanchez Morales is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

