Boat with 50 Haitian migrants intercepted near Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A vessel loaded with Haitian migrants was intercepted Sunday night off the coast of Lake Worth Beach, according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

Officials said a 38-foot cabin cruiser had a total of 50 migrants on board when it was found 3 miles off the Palm Beach County coast.

Border Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.

Vessel overload..!! @CBPAMORegDir agents, working along with their partners from @PBCountySheriff and @USCGSoutheast interdicted this vessel near Lake Worth and found a total of 50 migrants on board. Good job..!! @CBPFlorida @CBPAMO @CBPSoutheast pic.twitter.com/5dqNJ9eMHe — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) February 27, 2023

Authorities said 30 of the migrants were men, 15 were women, four were girls and one boy.

It's unclear if there was a smuggler onboard the boat.

This comes after WPTV reported last week that the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County are now renewed targets for smugglers coming from the Caribbean.

Interdiction Agent James Clynes told WPTV the agency is now seeing two to three smuggling events per week in that area of Florida.