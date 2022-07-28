Watch Now
2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting

Jesse Klee, Jacqueline Herre face first-degree murder charges
Lake Worth Beach shooting scene, July 26, 2022
WPTV
A man was fatally shot just after midnight on July 26, 2022, in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:49:42-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera announced Thursday that Jesse Klee, 30, and Jacqueline Herre, 26, face first-degree murder charges.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South N Street just after midnight Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a man dead at the scene.

Klee and Herre both live near Boca Raton in southern Palm Beach County and are being held without bond.

