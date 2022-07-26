Watch Now
Man found dead after overnight shooting in Lake Worth Beach

Motive for killing unknown, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says
Lake Worth Beach shooting scene, July 26, 2022
A man was fatally shot just after midnight on July 26, 2022, in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:03:02-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man was fatally shot overnight in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South N Street just after midnight.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the victim dead.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera the motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

