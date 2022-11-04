Power returns to some Greenacres apartments after weeks in the dark

Families inside a Greenacres apartment complex are finally getting some relief after being left without power for 16 days.

Residents at the Lakeview Gardens Condominiums said it's been dreadful living in this heat without electricity since mid-October.

The issue first started more than two weeks ago in the electrical room. Since then, families have been doing everything they can — doors open, fans running, generators on — just to make their homes livable.

On Thursday, the city of Greenacres concluded there was a fire in the complex's electrical panel. Because of that distinction, the Red Cross is able to come in and provide the families shelter.

The city said it wasn't aware of the power outage until a few days ago.

greenacres apartment power outage

Crest Management oversees the property and it's been up to residents to pick up the bills along the way.

"We have to put $40 per day for gasoline," one resident said.

"That's unacceptable. Its not livable like this. We can't eat every day at the restaurant," another resident added.

Power was restored in eight of the 10 units in the building Thursday night.

The city of Greenacres said it is in communication with it's attorney regarding this situation and they have the property manager slated to appear for their next code hearing.